Baltimore Orioles (10-20, fifth in the AL East) vs. Chicago White Sox (12-14, fourth in the AL Central)

Chicago; Wednesday, 4 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: David Hess (1-4, 5.89 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 18 strikeouts) White Sox: Carlos Rodon (1-2, 4.94 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 40 strikeouts)

LINE: White Sox favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago White Sox and Baltimore Orioles will square off in a doubleheader Wednesday.

The White Sox are 6-6 in home games. Chicago’s team on-base percentage of .332 is last in the American League. Tim Anderson leads the club with an OBP of .394.

The Orioles are 7-10 on the road. Baltimore has slugged .392 this season. Trey Mancini leads the club with a .618 slugging percentage, including 17 extra-base hits and six home runs. The White Sox won the last meeting 5-3. Manny Banuelos earned his second victory and Yonder Alonso went 1-for-3 with a home run and two RBIs for Chicago. John Means took his third loss for Baltimore.

TOP PERFORMERS: Yoan Moncada leads the White Sox with six home runs and is slugging .571. Jose Abreu has 17 hits and is batting .395 over the last 10 games for Chicago.

Mancini leads the Orioles with 39 hits and is batting .355. Pedro Severino is 8-for-28 with four home runs and six RBIs over the last 10 games for Baltimore.

LAST 10 GAMES: White Sox: 5-5, .288 batting average, 4.76 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

Orioles: 2-8, .262 batting average, 6.28 ERA, outscored by 29 runs

White Sox Injuries: Michael Kopech: 60-day IL (elbow), Nate Jones: 10-day IL (right elbow inflammation), Lucas Giolito: 10-day IL (hamstring), Ryan Burr: 10-day IL (right shoulder a/c joint inflammation), Eloy Jimenez: 10-day IL (right ankle sprain), Jon Jay: 10-day IL (hip).

Orioles Injuries: Nate Karns: 10-day IL (forearm), Alex Cobb: 10-day IL (lumbar strain), Richard Bleier: 10-day IL (lat), Trey Mancini: day-to-day (finger), Mark Trumbo: 60-day IL (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

