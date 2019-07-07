Baltimore Orioles (27-61, fifth in the AL East) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (33-57, fourth in the AL East)

Toronto; Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Asher Wojciechowski (0-1, 6.75 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 6 strikeouts) Blue Jays: Trent Thornton (2-6, 5.18 ERA, 1.55 WHIP, 92 strikeouts)

LINE: Blue Jays favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 11 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Baltimore heads into the matchup after a strong showing by Andrew Cashner. Cashner threw seven innings, surrendering one run on three hits with four strikeouts against Toronto.

The Toronto offense has compiled a .232 batting average as a team this season, last in the The Orioles are 13-25 against the rest of their division. Baltimore has slugged .402 this season. Trey Mancini leads the team with a mark of .523. The Orioles won the last meeting 8-1. Andrew Cashner notched his ninth victory and Stevie Wilkerson went 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs for Baltimore. Clayton Richard registered his fifth loss for Toronto.

TOP PERFORMERS: Freddy Galvis leads the Blue Jays with 44 RBIs and is batting .272. Danny Jansen is 13-for-33 with two doubles, a triple, six home runs and 10 RBIs over the last 10 games for Toronto.

Mancini leads the Orioles with 38 extra base hits and is batting .294. Renato Nunez is 8-for-27 with two doubles, four home runs and 10 RBIs over the last 10 games for Baltimore.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jays: 4-6, .272 batting average, 5.64 ERA, outscored by one run

Orioles: 5-5, .272 batting average, 3.99 ERA, outscored opponents by 21 runs

Blue Jays Injuries: Ryan Tepera: 60-day IL (elbow), Marcus Stroman: day-to-day (chest), Matt Shoemaker: 60-day IL (knee), Elvis Luciano: 60-day IL (elbow), Edwin Jackson: 10-day IL (back), Clay Buchholz: 60-day IL (shoulder), Ryan Borucki: 60-day IL (elbow), Dalton Pompey: 60-day IL (concussion), Randal Grichuk: day-to-day (back), Devon Travis: 60-day IL (knee).

Orioles Injuries: Josh Rogers: 60-day IL (elbow), Nate Karns: 60-day IL (forearm), Alex Cobb: 60-day IL (lumbar strain), DJ Stewart: 10-day IL (ankle), Mark Trumbo: 60-day IL (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.