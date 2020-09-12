BOTTOM LINE: Baltimore enters the matchup as losers of their last three games.
The Yankees are 15-13 against teams from the AL East. New York’s team on-base percentage of .332 leads the American League. DJ LeMahieu leads the lineup with an OBP of .410.
The Orioles are 11-16 against opponents from the AL East. The Baltimore offense has compiled a .263 batting average as a team this season, good for eighth in the American League. Jose Iglesias leads the team with an average of .355.
TOP PERFORMERS: Luke Voit leads the Yankees with 16 home runs and has 36 RBIs.
Renato Nunez leads the Orioles with 18 extra base hits and 24 RBIs.
INJURIES: Yankees: Luis Severino: (elbow), James Paxton: (forearm), Jonathan Loaisiga: (undisclosed), Tommy Kahnle: (forearm), Aaron Judge: (calf), Gio Urshela: (elbow), Giancarlo Stanton: (left hamstring).
Orioles: Wade LeBlanc: (elbow), Shawn Armstrong: (hip), Anthony Santander: (right oblique), Trey Mancini: (tumor), Austin Hays: (rib), Richie Martin: (wrist).
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
