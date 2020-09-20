The Orioles are 11-22 against AL East teams. The Baltimore offense has compiled a .255 batting average as a team this season, good for eleventh in the American League. Jose Iglesias leads the team with a mark of .377.
The Rays are 27-12 against AL East Division opponents. Tampa Bay’s team on-base percentage of .329 is fourth in the American League. Brandon Lowe leads the club with an OBP of .368.
TOP PERFORMERS: Renato Nunez ranks second on the Orioles with 11 home runs and is slugging .478.
Lowe leads the Rays with 23 extra base hits and is slugging .570.
INJURIES: Orioles: Wade LeBlanc: (elbow), Shawn Armstrong: (hip), Anthony Santander: (right oblique), Trey Mancini: (tumor), Richie Martin: (wrist), Jose Iglesias: (hand), Chris Davis: (left knee).
Rays: Chaz Roe: (elbow), Cody Reed: (finger), Colin Poche: (elbow), Andrew Kittredge: (elbow), Yonny Chirinos: (elbow), Jalen Beeks: (elbow), Jose Alvarado: (shoulder), Austin Meadows: (oblique), Yandy Diaz: (hamstring), Ji-Man Choi: (hamstring), Mike Zunino: (oblique).
