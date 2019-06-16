Boston Red Sox (38-34, third in the AL East) vs. Baltimore Orioles (21-49, fifth in the AL East)

Baltimore; Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: Brian Johnson (1-0, 12.71 ERA, 2.12 WHIP, 7 strikeouts) Orioles: John Means (6-4, 2.60 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 57 strikeouts)

LINE: Red Sox favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 10 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Baltimore enters the matchup as losers of their last four games.

The Orioles are 10-22 against AL East opponents. The Baltimore offense has compiled a .239 batting average as a team this season, Trey Mancini leads the team with a mark of .307.

The Red Sox are 15-14 in division matchups. Boston has a collective on-base percentage of .335, good for third in the American League. Xander Bogaerts leads the team with a mark of .382. The Red Sox won the last meeting 7-2. Chris Sale secured his third victory and Brock Holt went 3-for-5 with two RBIs for Boston. Dylan Bundy took his eighth loss for Baltimore.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mancini leads the Orioles with 81 hits and has 34 RBIs. Chance Sisco is 6-for-22 with three doubles, two home runs and five RBIs over the last 10 games for Baltimore.

Bogaerts leads the Red Sox with 34 extra base hits and has 46 RBIs. Jackie Bradley Jr. is 11-for-32 with three doubles, three home runs and six RBIs over the last 10 games for Boston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orioles: 2-8, .232 batting average, 5.17 ERA, outscored by 29 runs

Red Sox: 5-5, .256 batting average, 4.21 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

Orioles Injuries: Josh Lucas: 10-day IL (shoulder), Nate Karns: 60-day IL (forearm), Alex Cobb: 60-day IL (lumbar strain), DJ Stewart: 10-day IL (ankle), Dwight Smith Jr.: 7-day IL (concussion), Mark Trumbo: 60-day IL (knee).

Red Sox Injuries: Hector Velazquez: 10-day IL (back), Tyler Thornburg: 10-day IL (hip), Heath Hembree: 10-day IL (elbow), Nathan Eovaldi: 10-day IL (elbow), Dustin Pedroia: 60-day IL (knee), Steve Pearce: 10-day IL (back), Mitch Moreland: 10-day IL (quad), Tzu-Wei Lin: 10-day IL (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.