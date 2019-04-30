Baltimore Orioles (10-20, fifth in the AL East) vs. Chicago White Sox (12-14, third in the AL Central)

Chicago; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Andrew Cashner (4-1, 4.18 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 20 strikeouts) White Sox: Ivan Nova (4-3, 8.42 ERA, 1.75 WHIP, 18 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Baltimore enters the game as losers of their last four games.

The White Sox are 6-6 on their home turf. Chicago ranks sixth in the league in hitting with a .263 batting average, Tim Anderson leads the team with an average of .375.

The Orioles are 7-10 in road games. The Baltimore offense has compiled a .241 batting average as a team this season, Trey Mancini leads the team with a mark of .355. The White Sox won the last meeting 5-3. Manny Banuelos notched his second victory and Yonder Alonso went 1-for-3 with a home run and two RBIs for Chicago. John Means took his third loss for Baltimore.

TOP PERFORMERS: Yoan Moncada leads the White Sox with 14 extra base hits and is batting .314. Jose Abreu is 17-for-43 with five doubles, two home runs and 14 RBIs over the last 10 games for Chicago.

Mancini leads the Orioles with 39 hits and is batting .355. Pedro Severino is 8-for-28 with four home runs and six RBIs over the last 10 games for Baltimore.

LAST 10 GAMES: White Sox: 5-5, .288 batting average, 4.76 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

Orioles: 2-8, .262 batting average, 6.28 ERA, outscored by 29 runs

White Sox Injuries: Michael Kopech: 60-day IL (elbow), Nate Jones: 10-day IL (right elbow inflammation), Lucas Giolito: 10-day IL (hamstring), Ryan Burr: 10-day IL (right shoulder a/c joint inflammation), Eloy Jimenez: 10-day IL (right ankle sprain), Jon Jay: 10-day IL (hip).

Orioles Injuries: Nate Karns: 10-day IL (forearm), Alex Cobb: 10-day IL (lumbar strain), Richard Bleier: 10-day IL (lat), Trey Mancini: day-to-day (finger), Mark Trumbo: 60-day IL (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.