The Braves are 13-11 on the road. Atlanta’s team on-base percentage of .342 is second in the National League. Freddie Freeman leads the team with an OBP of .439.
TOP PERFORMERS: Renato Nunez ranks second on the Orioles with 11 home runs and is slugging .497.
Marcell Ozuna leads the Braves with 43 RBIs and is batting .318.
INJURIES: Orioles: Wade LeBlanc: (elbow), Shawn Armstrong: (hip), Anthony Santander: (right oblique), Trey Mancini: (tumor), Austin Hays: (rib), Richie Martin: (wrist).
Braves: Jeremy Walker: (shoulder), Mike Soroka: (achilles), Phil Pfeifer: (elbow), Tommy Milone: (left elbow), Cole Hamels: (left arm), Max Fried: (spine).
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.