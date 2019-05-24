Baltimore Orioles (15-35, fifth in the AL East) vs. Colorado Rockies (22-26, fourth in the AL West)

Denver; Friday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Baltimore enters the matchup as losers of their last six games.

The Rockies are 9-11 on their home turf. Colorado has hit 61 home runs as a team this season. Nolan Arenado leads the club with 11, averaging one every 17.5 at-bats.

The Orioles are 9-16 in road games. The Baltimore offense has compiled a .236 batting average as a team this season, last in the American League. Hanser Alberto leads the team with a average of .316. This is the first game between these teams in 2019.

TOP PERFORMERS: Charlie Blackmon leads the Rockies with 28 extra base hits and is batting .300. Daniel Murphy is 5-for-23 with two doubles, a home run and nine RBIs over the last 10 games for Colorado.

Renato Nunez leads the Orioles with 10 home runs and is batting .235. Trey Mancini is 10-for-39 with two doubles, three home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games for Baltimore.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 4-6, .261 batting average, 4.91 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

Orioles: 1-9, .229 batting average, 7.22 ERA, outscored by 36 runs

Rockies Injuries: Chris Rusin: 10-day IL (back), Harrison Musgrave: 10-day IL (elbow), Wade Davis: 10-day IL (left oblique strain), Tyler Anderson: 60-day IL (left knee chondral defect), Noel Cuevas: 10-day IL (quad).

Orioles Injuries: Nate Karns: 60-day IL (forearm), Alex Cobb: 60-day IL (lumbar strain), Mark Trumbo: 60-day IL (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.