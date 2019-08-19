Kansas City Royals (44-80, fourth in the AL Central) vs. Baltimore Orioles (39-85, fifth in the AL East)

Baltimore; Monday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Jorge Lopez (1-7, 6.51 ERA) Orioles: John Means (8-8, 3.76 ERA)

LINE: Orioles favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 10 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Baltimore enters the matchup as losers of their last seven games.

The Orioles are 18-43 on their home turf. Baltimore has a collective on-base percentage of .305, led by Trey Mancini with a mark of .343.

The Royals are 20-41 on the road. Kansas City has slugged .400 this season. Hunter Dozier leads the club with a .563 slugging percentage, including 52 extra-base hits and 22 home runs.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mancini leads the Orioles with 29 home runs and is slugging .535. Renato Nunez is 8-for-32 with a double, two home runs and nine RBIs over the last 10 games for Baltimore.

Jorge Soler leads the Royals with 60 extra base hits and has 88 RBIs. Dozier is 14-for-39 with three doubles, two triples, four home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games for Kansas City.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orioles: 1-9, .242 batting average, 9.87 ERA, outscored by 51 runs

Royals: 4-6, .204 batting average, 4.08 ERA

Orioles Injuries: Josh Rogers: (elbow), Alex Cobb: (lumbar strain), DJ Stewart: (concussion), Dwight Smith Jr.: (calf), Mark Trumbo: (knee), Chance Sisco: (groin).

Royals Injuries: Trevor Oaks: (hip), Jesse Hahn: (elbow), Danny Duffy: (hamstring), Adalberto Mondesi: (shoulder), Salvador Perez: (elbow), Cam Gallagher: (oblique).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.