Baltimore Orioles (21-53, fifth in the AL East) vs. Seattle Mariners (32-46, fifth in the AL West)

Seattle; Thursday, 10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Dylan Bundy (3-8, 4.44 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 78 strikeouts) Mariners: Wade LeBlanc (3-2, 6.20 ERA, 1.47 WHIP, 34 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Baltimore enters the game as losers of their last eight games.

The Mariners are 14-24 in home games. Seattle has hit 136 home runs this season, second in the American League. Daniel Vogelbach leads the club with 18, averaging one every 12.2 at-bats.

The Orioles are 12-25 in road games. Baltimore has slugged .394 this season. Trey Mancini leads the club with a .558 slugging percentage, including 36 extra-base hits and 16 home runs. This is the first game between these teams in 2019.

TOP PERFORMERS: Vogelbach leads the Mariners with 18 home runs and is batting .256. Tom Murphy is 7-for-23 with a double, three home runs and seven RBIs over the last 10 games for Seattle.

Mancini leads the Orioles with 84 hits and has 35 RBIs. Chance Sisco is 4-for-19 with two doubles, a home run and four RBIs over the last 10 games for Baltimore.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mariners: 5-5, .261 batting average, 5.52 ERA, outscored by one run

Orioles: 1-9, .231 batting average, 7.45 ERA, outscored by 51 runs

Mariners Injuries: Arodys Vizcaino: 60-day IL (shoulder), Sam Tuivailala: 60-day IL (achilles/shoulder), Hunter Strickland: 60-day IL (lat), Connor Sadzeck: 10-day IL (elbow), Felix Hernandez: 10-day IL (shoulder), Brandon Brennan: 10-day IL (shoulder), Chasen Bradford: 10-day IL (forearm), Mitch Haniger: 10-day IL (testicle), Braden Bishop: 10-day IL (neck), Ryon Healy: 10-day IL (back).

Orioles Injuries: Josh Lucas: 10-day IL (shoulder), Nate Karns: 60-day IL (forearm), Alex Cobb: 60-day IL (lumbar strain), DJ Stewart: 10-day IL (ankle), Dwight Smith Jr.: 10-day IL (concussion), Trey Mancini: day-to-day (arm), Mark Trumbo: 60-day IL (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.