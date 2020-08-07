The Nationals finished 50-31 in home games in 2019. Washington hit .265 as a team with 3.4 extra base hits per game and 27 total triples last season.
The Orioles went 29-52 on the road in 2019. Baltimore hit .246 as a team and averaged 3.0 extra base hits per game last season.
The teams meet for the first time this year.
INJURIES: Nationals: Stephen Strasburg: (hand), Max Scherzer: (hamstring), Will Harris: (groin), Roenis Elias: (elbow).
Orioles: Dillon Tate: (forearm), Hunter Harvey: (elbow), Trey Mancini: (tumor), Rio Ruiz: (right shoulder), Richie Martin: (wrist).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
