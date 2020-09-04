The Yankees are 11-8 against teams from the AL East. New York has a team on-base percentage of .331, good for second in the American League. DJ LeMahieu leads the team with a mark of .418.
TOP PERFORMERS: Santander leads the Orioles with 11 home runs and is batting .268.
Luke Voit leads the Yankees with 13 home runs and is batting .293.
INJURIES: Orioles: Wade LeBlanc: (elbow), Shawn Armstrong: (hip), Trey Mancini: (tumor), Austin Hays: (rib), Richie Martin: (wrist), Chris Davis: (knee), Hanser Alberto: (knee).
Yankees: Luis Severino: (elbow), James Paxton: (forearm), Tommy Kahnle: (forearm), Aaron Judge: (calf), Gleyber Torres: (quad/hamstring), Giancarlo Stanton: (left hamstring).
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.