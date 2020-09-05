The Orioles are 9-14 against the rest of their division. Baltimore’s team on-base percentage of .327 is fourth in the American League. Pedro Severino leads the team with an OBP of .393.
The Yankees are 12-9 against opponents from the AL East. New York’s team on-base percentage of .330 is third in the American League. DJ LeMahieu leads the team with an OBP of .414.
TOP PERFORMERS: Anthony Santander leads the Orioles with 32 RBIs and is batting .261.
Luke Voit leads the Yankees with 17 extra base hits and is slugging .634.
INJURIES: Orioles: Wade LeBlanc: (elbow), Alex Cobb: (undisclosed), Shawn Armstrong: (hip), Trey Mancini: (tumor), Austin Hays: (rib), Richie Martin: (wrist), Chris Davis: (knee).
Yankees: Luis Severino: (elbow), James Paxton: (forearm), Jonathan Loaisiga: (undisclosed), Tommy Kahnle: (forearm), Aaron Judge: (calf), Gio Urshela: (elbow), Gleyber Torres: (quad/hamstring), Giancarlo Stanton: (left hamstring).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.