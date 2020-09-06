The Orioles are 10-14 against opponents from the AL East. Baltimore ranks seventh in the league in hitting with a .262 batting average, Hanser Alberto leads the club with an average of .320.
The Yankees are 12-10 against teams from the AL East. New York has a collective on-base percentage of .330, good for second in the American League. DJ LeMahieu leads the club with a mark of .410.
TOP PERFORMERS: Renato Nunez ranks second on the Orioles with 18 extra base hits and is batting .260.
Luke Voit leads the Yankees with 13 home runs and has 28 RBIs.
INJURIES: Orioles: Wade LeBlanc: (elbow), Alex Cobb: (undisclosed), Shawn Armstrong: (hip), Anthony Santander: (right oblique), Trey Mancini: (tumor), Austin Hays: (rib), Richie Martin: (wrist), Chris Davis: (knee).
Yankees: Luis Severino: (elbow), James Paxton: (forearm), Jonathan Loaisiga: (undisclosed), Tommy Kahnle: (forearm), Aaron Judge: (calf), Gio Urshela: (elbow), Giancarlo Stanton: (left hamstring).
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.