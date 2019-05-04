Boston Red Sox (15-18, fourth in the AL East) vs. Chicago White Sox (14-16, fourth in the AL Central)

Chicago; Saturday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: Eduardo Rodriguez (2-2, 6.16 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, 35 strikeouts) White Sox: Manny Banuelos (2-0, 2.70 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 19 strikeouts)

LINE: Red Sox favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Red Sox travel to Guaranteed Rate Field to face the Chicago White Sox.

The White Sox are 8-8 in home games. The Chicago pitching staff owns a team ERA of 5.30, Reynaldo Lopez leads the staff with a mark of 6.69.

The Red Sox are 7-11 on the road. Boston has a collective on-base percentage of .321, good for fourth in the American League. J.D. Martinez leads the club with a mark of .397. The Red Sox won the last meeting 6-1. Chris Sale secured his first victory and Rafael Devers went 2-for-5 with a home run and three RBIs for Boston. Lopez took his fourth loss for Chicago.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jose Abreu leads the White Sox with 30 RBIs and is batting .277. James McCann is 17-for-41 with four doubles, two home runs and seven RBIs over the last 10 games for Chicago.

Mookie Betts leads the Red Sox with 14 extra base hits and has 17 RBIs. Xander Bogaerts is 10-for-39 with three doubles, two home runs and six RBIs over the last 10 games for Boston.

LAST 10 GAMES: White Sox: 6-4, .280 batting average, 5.01 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

Red Sox: 6-4, .274 batting average, 2.92 ERA, outscored opponents by 21 runs

White Sox Injuries: Carlos Rodon: 10-day IL (elbow), Michael Kopech: 60-day IL (elbow), Nate Jones: 10-day IL (elbow), Ryan Burr: 10-day IL (shoulder), Eloy Jimenez: 10-day IL (ankle), Jon Jay: 10-day IL (hip).

Red Sox Injuries: Brian Johnson: 10-day IL (elbow), Nathan Eovaldi: 10-day IL (elbow), Dustin Pedroia: 10-day IL (knee), Eduardo Nunez: 10-day IL (back), Tzu-Wei Lin: day-to-day (undisclosed), Brock Holt: 10-day IL (eye).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.