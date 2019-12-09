SAN DIEGO — Tyler Barnes of the Milwaukee Brewers won the Robert O. Fishel Award for public relations excellence in the major leagues, announced Monday on the first day of the winter meetings.

Barnes has been Milwaukee’s senior vice president of communications and affiliate operations since 2017 and has spent 14 seasons with the Brewers. He previously was with Detroit for six years and Houston for five, and he was chief marketing officer of the Harlem Globetrotters.