The Rockies are 10-12 on their home turf. Colorado has slugged .425 this season. Trevor Story leads the club with a .570 slugging percentage, including 24 extra-base hits and 10 home runs.
The Angels have gone 6-16 away from home. Los Angeles’ team on-base percentage of .328 is fourth in the American League. Anthony Rendon leads the team with an OBP of .429.
TOP PERFORMERS: Story leads the Rockies with 24 extra base hits and is slugging .570.
Mike Trout leads the Angels with 16 home runs and has 39 RBIs.
INJURIES: Rockies: Scott Oberg: (blood clots), Peter Lambert: (elbow), Joe Harvey: (elbow), Jon Gray: (shoulder), Wade Davis: (right shoulder), Brendan Rodgers: (shoulder), Chris Owings: (hamstring).
Angels: Justin Anderson: (elbow), David Fletcher: (ankle), Franklin Barreto: (undisclosed), Shohei Ohtani: (pronator).
