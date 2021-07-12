“I don’t understand how the brain can flip flop from, ‘I’ve got to get three outs and then I’ve got to go and score a run for myself,’” Freeman said. “Any time he’s on the field, you’re just amazed that he has the energy — the mental energy — to handle all that, because I watch the guys when they pitch, the game-planning that goes on before the games, and he’s game-planning and then having to hit batting practice in the cage.”