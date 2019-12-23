Upon signing the largest contract for a pitcher in baseball history this month, $324 million for nine years, Gerrit Cole referenced the author of the 50-year-old memo.

“Challenging the reserve clause was one of the first steppingstones to ultimately the system we have today, which I believe brings out the most . . . genuine competitiveness that we have in baseball,” the New York Yankees’ newest superstar said. “There’s many different stories to be told by every baseball season. And the best stories are always told because there’s competitiveness, and Curt was instrumental in getting the ball rolling.”

Curt was Curt Flood, the St. Louis Cardinals’ all-star center fielder at the time who in that letter demanded baseball rescind its century-old rule — the reserve clause — that bound every player to the team for which he played even after his contract expired. The epistle is catalogued in the National Archives.

Where Flood, who died 23 years ago next month after a 15-season major league career that dwindled in 1971 after just 13 games in a Washington Senators uniform, should be recollected is in the Baseball Hall of Fame. And the hall of fame for football, basketball and any other professional sport in which athletic labor is now free to seek what it couldn’t half a century ago: its own place of employment for remuneration of its negotiation, just like you or me.

Never before was Flood’s contribution to what Cole alluded — what we know of now as free agency — more pronounced in the sport in which he starred than in the past few weeks. In the few days before Cole signed his record contract, all-star third baseman and postseason hero Anthony Rendon left Washington for a $245 million with the Los Angeles Angels over seven years. The Nationals’ World Series MVP, pitcher Stephen Strasburg, signed for the same terms to stay in D.C. And Marvin Miller, who took over the players’ union in 1966 and two years after Flood demanded his freedom led players in work stoppages that eventually broke the reserve clause, was elected posthumously to the Hall of Fame.

Let there be no mistake: There wouldn’t be as powerful and wealthy a sports agent like Scott Boras — who earned $50 million in recent weeks for representing Cole, Rendon, Strasburg and others — without Flood, who was among the first generational wave of black players after Jackie Robinson reintegrated what since the late 1880s was a white-only game.

Baseball players wouldn’t average more than $4 million in annual salary without Flood. And Miller wouldn’t be memorialized, finally, in the game’s shrine, though it was against his desire, without Flood.

I championed Flood for such recognition once before. But now it is clear his omission from the hall isn’t a mere oversight. It is an invalidation of the historical representation of hall. It cannot be complete without him.

This has not been lost on his family.

“I’ve always been pushing for Pops for his induction,” Curt Flood Jr., who has family still in the D.C. area, told me from his Los Angles home.

His sister Shelly started a Curt Flood for Cooperstown website some time ago. It reminded the public of the patriarch’s invaluable contribution. Since then, they started the Curt Flood Foundation, a nonprofit, to raise money to advocate for their father’s induction.

But Flood can be inducted now, nearly 50 years after his last at-bat, only through the Golden Days era committee. It meets just every five years to determine which players or figures no longer eligible for regular induction consideration should get on the ballot. It convenes next in December 2020 to select a 2021 class. Then, not again, until 2025. Flood could be forgotten once more.

“I was approached by Fred Frommer with the D.C-based public affairs communications lobbyist group Dewey Square Group,” Flood Jr. told me. “He reached out to me at the end of the summer and expressed to me that he was interested in putting together a campaign.”

Frommer wrote few books on sports and told me that the intersection of sports and politics attracted him to Flood’s story.

The plan is to acquaint a new, younger cadre of baseball writers with Curt Flood’s story. To remind them that Flood, who relocated to Oakland in the early 1960s, is in the Bay Area Sports Hall of Fame, the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame and the Cardinals Hall of Fame. To underscore that after Flood helped lead the Cardinals to two World Series championships by winning seven Gold Gloves, he refused their trading him to Philadelphia, rejected a $100,000 salary for 1970, sat out that season on principle and sued for his freedom all the way to the Supreme Court. He lost his challenge in 1972.

But that year, MLB read the tea leaves and dissolved the reserve clause. Three years later, Andy Messersmith and Dave McNally, two white pitchers, were the first to enjoy the fruits of Flood’s fight, awarded contracts in the game’s newfound free agency.

Professional baseball in particular, and pro sports in general, have not been the same since. Flood was as important to sports’ labor organizing in the 20th century as was John Montgomery Ward in the 19th century, when he starred as a baseball player and manager and formed the first players’ union, the Players’ League. He was inducted to the hall in 1964.

In an old “SportsCentury” show on ESPN, Marvin Miller was asked about Flood.

“I said to Curt, ‘Unless some miracle takes place and the Supreme Court reverses itself, you’re not going to win,’ ” Miller recalled. “And Curt, to his everlasting credit, said, ‘But would it benefit all the other players and future players?’ And I said, ‘Yes.’ And he said, ‘That’s good enough for me.’ ”

Boras tweeted upon news that Miller was voted into the hall after so many years: “Marvin Miller and the Hall of Fame are a perfect union. The integrity of the Hall has been fortified. Finally baseball’s greatest visionary is in his rightful home.”

But the game’s pioneer who forged that path so all could see the future, Curt Flood, is yet not.

Kevin B. Blackistone, ESPN panelist and visiting professor at the Philip Merrill College of Journalism at the University of Maryland, writes sports commentary for The Washington Post.

