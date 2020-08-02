The Mariners went 27-49 in division games in 2019. Seattle batted .237 as a team last season and hit 239 total home runs.
The Athletics finished 44-32 against AL West Division opponents in 2019. Oakland hit .249 as a team with 3.5 extra base hits per game and 292 total doubles last season.
The teams meet for the second time this year. The season series is tied 1-1.
INJURIES: Mariners: Brandon Brennan: (oblique), Gerson Bautista: (elbow), Austin Adams: (knee), Mitch Haniger: (back), Tom Murphy: (left foot).
Athletics: A.J. Puk: (shoulder).
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.