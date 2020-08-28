The Athletics are 17-6 against AL West Division teams. The Oakland pitching staff as a whole has an ERA of 3.35. Chris Bassitt leads the team with a 2.97 earned run average.
TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Tucker leads the Astros with five home runs and is slugging .551.
Matt Olson leads the Athletics with 10 home runs and is batting .178.
INJURIES: Astros: Justin Verlander: (forearm), Austin Pruitt: (elbow), Brad Peacock: (undisclosed), Roberto Osuna: (right elbow), Josh James: (hip), Chris Devenski: (elbow), Rogelio Armenteros: (undisclosed), George Springer: (elbow), Yordan Alvarez: (knee), Aledmys Diaz: (groin), Alex Bregman: (hamstring).
Athletics: Burch Smith: (right forearm), A.J. Puk: (shoulder), Matt Chapman: (headache).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
