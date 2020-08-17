The Diamondbacks went 44-37 on their home field in 2019. Arizona averaged 8.8 hits with 3.4 extra base hits per game and 288 total doubles last season.
The Athletics went 45-36 away from home in 2019. Oakland pitchers struck out 8.0 hitters per game last season with a staff ERA of 3.97.
The teams meet for the first time this season.
INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Corbin Martin: (elbow), Madison Bumgarner: (back), Silvino Bracho: (elbow), Jeremy Beasley: (right shoulder).
Athletics: Burch Smith: (right forearm), A.J. Puk: (shoulder), Frankie Montas: (back).
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
