BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Angels square off against the Oakland Athletics on Monday.
The Athletics went 44-32 in division games in 2019. Oakland averaged 8.5 hits with 3.5 extra base hits per game and 292 total doubles last year.
The Angels finished 30-46 against AL West Division opponents in 2019. Los Angeles hit .247 as a team last year and hit 220 total home runs.
INJURIES: Athletics: A.J. Puk: (shoulder).
Angels: Dillon Peters: (oblique), Justin Anderson: (elbow), Anthony Rendon: (oblique).
