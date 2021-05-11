Athletics: C Aramís García (viral enteritis) is traveling with the club and could return to the roster this week, manager Bob Melvin said. … OF Chad Pinder (sprained left knee) continued a rehab assignment with Triple-A Las Vegas, where he played shortstop on Monday. Melvin said the A’s can play Pinder in the outfield or infield whenever he’s ready to return. “We’re going to play him in different positions like we always do and then once he gets here, we’ll figure out what we think the best complement is,” Melvin said.