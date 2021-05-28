Athletics: LHP Jesús Luzardo, recovering from a hairline fracture in his pitching pinkie sustained playing video games, allowed one hit and struck out one over 1 2/3 innings, throwing 25 pitches as planned in his first rehab start for Triple-A Las Vegas on Thursday night. ... LHP A.J. Puk (strained left biceps) — who surrendered a homer in the sixth inning pitching in relief with Las Vegas while striking out three Tuesday night — will likely build up to pitching a couple of innings out of the bullpen before rejoining the A’s, though manager Bob Melvin didn’t yet know the formal plan for Puk’s next step.