BOTTOM LINE: The Oakland Athletics visit the Los Angeles Angels on Wednesday.
The Angels went 30-46 in division games in 2019. Los Angeles pitchers had a WHIP of 1.38 last season while striking out 8.7 hitters per game.
The Athletics finished 44-32 against AL West Division opponents in 2019. Oakland averaged 8.5 hits with 3.5 extra base hits per game and 257 total home runs last season.
The teams meet for the sixth time this year. The season series is tied 3-3.
INJURIES: Angels: Dillon Peters: (oblique), Cam Bedrosian: (adductor), Justin Anderson: (elbow), Andrelton Simmons: (left ankle), Shohei Ohtani: (pronator).
Athletics: Jordan Weems: (strained lat), A.J. Puk: (shoulder).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.