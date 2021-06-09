Diamondbacks: LHP Madison Bumgarner (inflamed pitching shoulder) is still receiving treatment for his injury that put him on the injured list last week but is closer to beginning some light catch. ... RHP Taylor Widener (strained right groin) is progressing through his throwing program and has played catch out to 90 feet. ... Lovullo is encouraged that RF Kole Calhoun is making significant strides from a strained left hamstring and is ramping up his running, throwing and hitting. ... RHP Zac Gallen (sprained right elbow) threw a simulated game Monday, will have a bullpen in the coming days and and then likely throw another session facing live hitting this weekend.