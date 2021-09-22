“This is something that he’s been trying to get back to doing from the very beginning,” Melvin said Tuesday. “To me it’s kind of miraculous, but considering it’s Chris Bassitt, not so much.”
Bassitt was leading the AL with 12 wins when he was struck Aug. 17 in Chicago by a liner from Brian Goodwin of the White Sox.
The 32-year-old Bassitt was carted off the field and taken to a hospital in Chicago. He received stitches for cuts in his face and had surgery for a fracture in his right cheek.
Bassitt is 12-4 with a 3.22 ERA this year.
___
