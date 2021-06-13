Athletics: CF Ramón Laureano, working back from a strained right hip that landed him on the IL, will hit Monday against live pitching in a simulated game against J.B. Wendelken — sidelined by a strained left oblique. Then Laureano is scheduled to run bases Tuesday. He may not need a rehab assignment in the minors if all goes well. “If we feel like we get enough at-bats for him off of J.B. and then he runs the bases well on Tuesday, it could be as easy as just activating him on Wednesday,” Melvin said. “A lot of it will revolve around how he feels when he gets his at-bats against J.B.” ... Leadoff man Canha returned to the lineup following a day off to rest.