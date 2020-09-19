Chicago White Sox (33-18, first in the AL Central) vs. Cincinnati Reds (26-26, second in the NL Central)

Cincinnati; Saturday, 7:07 p.m. EDT

LINE: Reds favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Jose Abreu and the White Sox will take on the Reds Saturday.

The Reds are 13-11 on their home turf. The Cincinnati offense has compiled a .212 batting average as a team this season, last in the majors. Jesse Winker leads the team with a mark of .263.

The White Sox are 16-8 on the road. Chicago has hit 83 home runs this season, fifth in the American League. Jose Abreu leads the team with 17, averaging one every 12.2 at-bats.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nick Castellanos leads the Reds with 13 home runs and is slugging .516.

Abreu leads the White Sox with 17 home runs and has 51 RBIs.

INJURIES: Reds: Tyler Thornburg: (right elbow), Wade Miley: (shoulder), Sonny Gray: (right mid-back), Jose De Leon: (groin), Matt Bowman: (right elbow), Jesse Biddle: (shoulder).

White Sox: Carlos Rodon: (left shoulder), Evan Marshall: (shoulder), Jimmy Lambert: (forearm), Dallas Keuchel: (back), Aaron Bummer: (left biceps), Leury Garcia: (thumb).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.