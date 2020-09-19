The White Sox are 16-8 on the road. Chicago has hit 83 home runs this season, fifth in the American League. Jose Abreu leads the team with 17, averaging one every 12.2 at-bats.
TOP PERFORMERS: Nick Castellanos leads the Reds with 13 home runs and is slugging .516.
Abreu leads the White Sox with 17 home runs and has 51 RBIs.
INJURIES: Reds: Tyler Thornburg: (right elbow), Wade Miley: (shoulder), Sonny Gray: (right mid-back), Jose De Leon: (groin), Matt Bowman: (right elbow), Jesse Biddle: (shoulder).
White Sox: Carlos Rodon: (left shoulder), Evan Marshall: (shoulder), Jimmy Lambert: (forearm), Dallas Keuchel: (back), Aaron Bummer: (left biceps), Leury Garcia: (thumb).
