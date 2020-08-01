BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Reds face the Detroit Tigers on Saturday.
The Tigers went 22-59 on their home field in 2019. Detroit pitchers struck out 8.4 hitters per game last season with a staff ERA of 5.24.
The Reds went 34-47 on the road in 2019. Cincinnati hit .244 as a team last season and averaged 3.0 extra base hits per game.
The teams meet for the fourth time this year. Detroit leads the season series 3-1.
INJURIES: Tigers: Dario Agrazal: (forearm), Cameron Maybin: (quad).
Reds: Robert Stephenson: (back), Wade Miley: (groin), Anthony DeSclafani: (rotator cuff), Matt Bowman: (right elbow).
