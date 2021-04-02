Bauer kept the Rockies off balance by mixing in a cutter, slider and four-seam fastball. He was pulled after 6 1/3 innings with 10 strikeouts, three hits and two walks on 96 pitches.
The reigning NL Cy Young Award winner signed a $102 million, three-year deal with Los Angeles in February after going 5-4 with a 1.73 ERA last season with Cincinnati.
There’s only been one no-hitter at Coors Field — by former Dodgers pitcher Hideo Nomo on Sept. 17, 1996. The last no-hitter by the Dodgers was on May 4, 2018, when Walker Buehler and three relievers combined for one at San Diego.
___
More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.