Shawn Holley said in opening statements at a hearing in Los Angeles Superior Court that the 27-year-old San Diego woman told Bauer in private Instagram messages that she had “never been more turned on in my life” than when he choked her to unconsciousness during their first encounter in April and wanted more of the same when they got together again in May. Holley said the woman told Bauer in the messages to give her “all the pain.”