Kansas City Royals (28-52, fifth in the AL Central) vs. Cleveland Indians (43-36, second in the AL Central)

Cleveland; Wednesday, 1 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Jakob Junis (4-6, 5.18 ERA, 1.44 WHIP, 84 strikeouts) Indians: Trevor Bauer (5-6, 3.69 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 122 strikeouts)

LINE: Indians favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 runs

The Indians are 17-15 against opponents from the AL Central. The Cleveland pitching staff as a whole has an ERA of 3.92. Shane Bieber leads the team with a 3.83 ERA.

The Royals are 12-27 on the road. Kansas City has hit 80 home runs as a team this season. Jorge Soler leads the club with 21, averaging one every 14.2 at-bats.

TOP PERFORMERS: Carlos Santana leads the Indians with 34 extra base hits and is batting .290. Jason Kipnis is 16-for-37 with a double, a triple, four home runs and 14 RBIs over the last 10 games for Cleveland.

Whit Merrifield leads the Royals with 102 hits and has 42 RBIs. Soler is 5-for-36 with three home runs and four RBIs over the last 10 games for Kansas City.

LAST 10 GAMES: Indians: 7-3, .294 batting average, 3.54 ERA, outscored opponents by 21 runs

Royals: 6-4, .260 batting average, 4.10 ERA, outscored opponents by 13 runs

Indians Injuries: Danny Salazar: 60-day IL (shoulder), Jefry Rodriguez: 10-day IL (shoulder), Dan Otero: 10-day IL (shoulder), Corey Kluber: 60-day IL (arm), Mike Clevinger: 10-day IL (ankle), Carlos Carrasco: 10-day IL (undisclosed), Bradley Zimmer: 60-day IL (shoulder), Jake Bauers: day-to-day (ankle).

Royals Injuries: Trevor Oaks: 60-day IL (hip), Jesse Hahn: 60-day IL (elbow), Adalberto Mondesi: 10-day IL (groin), Salvador Perez: 60-day IL (elbow).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.