BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Reds host the Detroit Tigers on Sunday.
The Reds finished 41-40 in home games in 2019. Cincinnati pitchers had an ERA of 4.18 last year while striking out 9.6 hitters per game.
The Tigers went 25-55 away from home in 2019. Detroit hit 149 total home runs with 482 total extra base hits last year.
INJURIES: Reds: Anthony DeSclafani: (rotator cuff).
Tigers: None listed.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.