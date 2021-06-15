Twins: Along with activating Maeda, the Twins also reinstated INF/OF Luis Arraez from his rehab assignment after missing the past 19 games due to a right shoulder sprain. ... RHP Michael Pineda (right elbow inflammation) and OF Rob Refsnyder (left hamstring strain) went on the 10-day IL. Manager Rocco Baldelli said Pineda’s issue appears to be more muscular and where the forearm and elbow meet. ... OF Byron Buxton is with the team, but still may be a couple more days before he’s activated from the injured list.