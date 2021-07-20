Nationals: Escobar left the game after being hit by a pitch on the right wrist in the sixth. He has a contusion and is day-to-day. … RHP Stephen Strasburg (neck strain) reported no problems after Monday’s bullpen session and he’s slated to throw another bullpen Thursday or Friday. … RHP Ross (right elbow inflammation) will throw a bullpen session Wednesday. If there are no issues, he could then either return to the rotation or make a rehab start.