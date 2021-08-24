Mets: RHP Jacob deGrom (right forearm tightness) will get another MRI on Wednesday and could be cleared to resume throwing by Dr. David Altchek if there’s enough improvement. DeGrom has been out since July 7 and isn’t eligible to return from the 60-day injured list until Sept. 13, but acting general manager Zack Scott doesn’t anticipate him returning by that date. ... RHP Noah Syndergaard (Tommy John surgery) played catch Tuesday, and Scott was hopeful he could begin a minor league rehab assignment as soon as this week. ... INF Travis Blankenhorn was optioned to Triple-A Syracuse to make room for Lindor. ... RHP Yennsy Díaz was optioned to Triple-A on Sunday, and RHP Heath Hembree was added to the active roster Monday.