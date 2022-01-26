“You saw it with (Tim) Raines and you saw it with Edgar (Martinez) and you saw it with Larry Walker. When those guys made their big jump, they still didn’t make a big jump on the private ballots,” Thibodaux said. “But that did happen the next year. But the only caveat with that is that the private-ballot jump with all of those guys was always their 10th year on the ballot. So with Rolen, he’s got five more years after this year. There’s no real imperative, time-wise.”