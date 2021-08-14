“I’ve always pitched to him, but I always wanted him to get his own identity because he learns a lot, he watches a lot. ... Until maybe two years ago, was the first time I tried to tweak his swing and kind of give him more information,” Beltre said. “I’m learning how to, being a coach, giving information to fix stuff that he needs to fix, and being a dad supportive, of not being too hard on him because he’s hard enough on himself.”