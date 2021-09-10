Twins: Baldelli confirmed the season is over for LHP Taylor Rogers, who is on the injured list with a left middle finger sprain. Rogers has been out since July 27. Baldelli said Rogers could start playing catch soon. … RHP Randy Dobnak, back on the disabled list with a right middle finger injury, has a full tear of the A4 pulley in the finger. Baldelli wouldn’t rule out a return this season for Dobnak but admitted it’s unlikely. Rogers and Dobnak don’t need surgery and need to let the injuries heal. … LHP Lewis Thorpe played long toss on Friday and will throw a bullpen on Saturday as he tries to recover from a left shoulder impingement.