BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Twins take on the Cleveland Indians on Wednesday.
The Indians went 48-28 in division games in 2019. Cleveland batted .250 as a team last year and hit 223 total home runs.
The Twins went 50-26 in division play in 2019. Minnesota pitchers had a WHIP of 1.30 last year while striking out 9.0 hitters per game.
The teams meet for the sixth time this year. Minnesota leads the season series 4-2.
INJURIES: Indians: None listed.
Twins: Cody Stashak: (low back), Jake Odorizzi: (chest), Zack Littell: (elbow), Tyler Clippard: (right elbow), Homer Bailey: (biceps), Byron Buxton: (left shoulder), Josh Donaldson: (calf), Mitch Garver: (right intercostal).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
