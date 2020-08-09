BOTTOM LINE: The Kansas City Royals face the Minnesota Twins on Sunday.
The Royals went 31-45 in division games in 2019. Kansas City averaged 8.4 hits with 3.0 extra base hits per game and 162 total home runs last year.
The Twins finished 50-26 against AL Central Division opponents in 2019. Minnesota averaged 9.5 hits per game last year and totaled 307 home runs as a team.
The teams meet for the second time this year. Kansas City leads the season series 2-0.
INJURIES: Royals: Glenn Sparkman: (right forearm), Randy Rosario: (undisclosed), Mike Montgomery: (lat strain), Foster Griffin: (forearm), Chance Adams: (undisclosed), Bubba Starling: (right forearm), Nick Heath: (left hamstring), Franchy Cordero: (undisclosed), Ryan O’Hearn: (shin), Kelvin Gutierrez: (elbow).
Twins: Zack Littell: (hamstring), Rich Hill: (shoulder), Homer Bailey: (biceps), Josh Donaldson: (calf).
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
