Betts isn’t a total stranger to the infield, playing second base some in the minors and starting 14 games at the position during his rookie season with the Red Sox. He also played a six-inning stretch at second base in 2018.
The move is mildly surprising considering the Dodgers have other options at second base, including Kiké Hernández, Gavin Lux and Chris Taylor.
___
More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.