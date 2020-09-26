Betts was limping in the dugout. He was replaced by Kiké Hernández in right field to start the second.
Betts leads the Dodgers in home runs (16), runs (46) and stolen bases (10).
The Dodgers have won their eighth straight NL West title and clinched home-field advantage throughout the postseason.
___
More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.