Giants: 1B Brandon Belt has “minimal structure damage” to his right knee but will seek another opinion on how to progress with the injury. Manager Gabe Kapler said the team is feeling more optimistic he can rehab and avoid season-ending surgery. Belt was injured in last Wednesday’s win over the Los Angeles Angels. ... RHP Logan Webb (right shoulder strain) is scheduled to pitch two innings in a rehab assignment on Thursday but it remains to be determined if that will be with Triple-A Sacramento or Double-A San Jose.