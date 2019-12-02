Biagini, who turns 30 in May, had a 7.36 ERA in 13 regular-season appearances for the Astros and did not pitch in the postseason.

Sanchez, a 27-year-old right-hander, was an All-Star for Toronto in 2016. He went 2-0 in four starts and 18 2/3 innings for Houston, including the first six innings of a combined no-hitter against Seattle in his Astros debut. But Houston said on Sept. 5 that he needed shoulder surgery.

Houston has eight players still eligible for arbitration, including shortstop Carlos Correa, outfielder George Springer and closer Roberto Osuna.

