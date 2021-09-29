With the score 5-all, Bichette led off the eighth against Holmes (8-4) with his 28th home run, an opposite-field drive that cleared the scoreboard in right-center.
Adam Cimber (3-4) got four outs for the win. With a runner on second, Jordan Romano retired Tyler Wade on a game-ending flyout for his 22nd save in 23 chances.
Boston closed within one game of the wild card-leading Yankees, and Toronto is one game back of the Red Sox.
BRAVES 7, PHILLIES 2
ATLANTA — Max Fried pitched seven strong innings, Austin Riley drove in three runs, and Atlanta beat Philadelphia to move within one victory of a fourth straight NL East title.
The Braves have won nine of 11 and reduced their magic number to one. Philadelphia, which dropped 4 1/2 games back in the standings with its third straight loss, can be eliminated from postseason contention with one loss or one Atlanta win.
Fried (14-7) improved to 7-0 with a 1.46 ERA over his last 11 starts. The lefty allowed two runs — one earned — and four hits with no walks and six strikeouts.
Aaron Nola (9-9) gave up three runs and seven hits in six innings.
RED SOX 6, ORIOLES 0
BALTIMORE — J.D. Martinez homered and drove in three runs to back a dominant pitching performance by Nathan Eovaldi, and Boston beat Baltimore to break a four-game skid and bolster its playoff hopes.
Martinez hit his 28th homer in the second inning for a 1-0 lead, and the Red Sox used a broken-bat single and an error to tack on two unearned runs in the sixth.
Eovaldi (11-9) took it from there, limiting Baltimore to four hits and striking out seven over six innings.
Rookie Zac Lowther (1-3) was pulled after Rafael Devers cracked his bat on a leadoff single in the sixth. Xander Bogaerts subsequently reached on an error by third baseman Kelvin Gutiérrez before Martinez smacked a two-run double.
MARLINS 3, METS 2
NEW YORK — Miguel Rojas’ two-run single capped a three-run rally in the eighth inning, spoiling Taijuan Walker’s longest start in more than four years and sending Miami past New York.
Miami snapped a seven-game losing streak while the Mets lost for the 11th time in 14 games.
Walker carried a one-hit shutout into the eighth. He allowed a leadoff double to Lewin Diaz and left with one out after a four-pitch walk to Eddy Alvarez.
Alex Jackson greeted Seth Lugo (4-3) with an RBI double. Rojas blooped his go-ahead single with two outs.
Steven Okert (3-1) allowed one hit in a scoreless seventh. Richard Bleier tossed a one-hit eighth before Dylan Floro threw a perfect ninth for his 13th save.
ROCKIES 10, NATIONALS 5
DENVER — Trevor Story had four hits in possibly his final appearance at Coors Field with Colorado, which beat Washington.
Ryan McMahon added a three-run homer in the Rockies’ home finale, which was interrupted for two hours by rain.
The Nationals’ Juan Soto was 1 for 4 with an RBI and is hitting .318 as he chases the NL batting title.
Ashton Goudeau (2-1) earned the win. Mason Thompson (1-3) took the loss.
CUBS 3, PIRATES 2
PITTSBURGH — Willson Contreras drove in all of Chicago’s runs as the Cubs beat Pittsburgh to to end a seven-game losing streak.
Contreras’ two-run double high off the right-field wall in the seventh inning off Nick Mears, who relieved Chasen Shreve (3-3), rallied the Cubs from a 2-1 deficit.
Bryan Reynolds became the first Pirates player to hit two triples in a game since Josh Harrison in 2014.
Adam Morgan (2-1) pitched one scoreless inning of relief for the win. Codi Heuer notched his second save with a perfect ninth inning.
