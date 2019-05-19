Baltimore Orioles (15-30, fifth in the AL East) vs. Cleveland Indians (24-20, second in the AL Central)

Cleveland; Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Yefry Ramirez (0-1, 5.14 ERA, 1.43 WHIP, 8 strikeouts) Indians: Shane Bieber (0-2, 3.81 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 54 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland and Baltimore will square off at Progressive Field Sunday.

The Indians are 13-8 on their home turf. Cleveland has slugged .358 this season. Jordan Luplow leads the team with a mark of .532.

The Orioles are 9-15 on the road. The Baltimore offense has compiled a .236 batting average as a team this season, last in the American League. Trey Mancini leads the team with a average of .323. The Indians won the last meeting 4-1. Adam Plutko earned his first victory and Carlos Santana went 2-for-3 with a double, a home run and an RBI for Cleveland. John Means registered his fourth loss for Baltimore.

TOP PERFORMERS: Leonys Martin leads the Indians with six home runs and is slugging .378. Luplow is 9-for-33 with five home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games for Cleveland.

Mancini leads the Orioles with 50 hits and is batting .323. Stevie Wilkerson has 11 hits and is batting .000 over the last 10 games for Baltimore.

LAST 10 GAMES: Indians: 6-4, .259 batting average, 3.02 ERA, outscored opponents by 19 runs

Orioles: 3-7, .209 batting average, 4.70 ERA, outscored by 18 runs

Indians Injuries: Danny Salazar: 60-day IL (shoulder), Corey Kluber: 10-day IL (arm), Mike Clevinger: 60-day IL (back), Bradley Zimmer: 10-day IL (shoulder), Tyler Naquin: 10-day IL (knee).

Orioles Injuries: Nate Karns: 10-day IL (forearm), Alex Cobb: 10-day IL (lumbar strain), Mark Trumbo: 60-day IL (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

