The Indians are 18-12 on their home turf. Cleveland has slugged .372 this season. Jose Ramirez leads the club with a .607 slugging percentage, including 34 extra-base hits and 17 home runs.
The Yankees are 11-18 on the road. New York’s lineup has 94 home runs this season, Luke Voit leads them with 22 homers.
TOP PERFORMERS: Ramirez leads the Indians with 17 home runs and is batting .292.
Voit leads the Yankees with 22 home runs and is batting .277.
INJURIES: Indians: Jefry Rodriguez: (right shoulder).
Yankees: Luis Severino: (elbow), James Paxton: (forearm), Tommy Kahnle: (forearm), Ben Heller: (bicep).
___
